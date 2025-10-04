"You Had Money, Power...": Indian-Origin Judge To 'Diddy' Before Sentencing

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison on October 3 following convictions on prostitution-related charges involving his two ex-girlfriends.

Delivering the sentence, India-origin Judge Arun Subramanian made it clear that a significant punishment was needed to uphold justice and send a broader message to society.

According to The New York Times, Subramanian said the sentence was intended “to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability.”

With credit for time already served, Combs will spend another 36 months in prison. He was also fined $500,000 and handed five years of supervised release, the report added.

While acknowledging Combs' stature as a “celebrated” and “iconic” artist, Subramanian pointed out that his history of rampant sexual and physical violence called for a “substantial sentence,” People reported.

Combs remained impassive in the courtroom as the judge admonished him for years of abuse and urged him to take responsibility while serving time, The New York Times noted.

What Judge Arun Subramanian Said

Subramanian dismissed the defence's attempt to characterise Combs' relationships with ex-girlfriends Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and another woman who testified under the pseudonym “Jane,” as merely intimate and consensual, reported BBC.

“You abused them, physically, emotionally and psychologically,” he stated.

The judge highlighted the lasting impact of the trauma endured by both women. “You had the money and the power to keep it going,” he told Combs, adding, “This was subjugation.”

Condemning Combs' actions further, Subramanian said, “I know you feel like you are in a dark place now, but these crimes were serious ones, and your violence, coercion and abuse have had devastating consequences for the women involved, women who loved and depend on you.”

Subramanian also dismissed the notion that Combs was merely a casual participant in prostitution services. According to the NYT, he said, “You were no John. You were more than that, even if your currency was satisfying your sexual desires instead of money.”

He also directly addressed Ventura and “Jane,” along with other victims. “I know your families are proud of you, and your children, when they are old enough, will be proud of you. And I am proud of you for coming to the Court to tell the world what really happened,” Subramanian said, as reported by People.

Encouraging Combs to reflect and rebuild, the judge urged him to use his platform for good. “We all have voices. You have a megaphone,” he said.

Subramanian also commended those who testified against Combs, stating that they spoke on behalf of many others who had suffered abuse. According to AP, he said, “You gave them a voice. You stood up to power.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs Addresses The Court

Before the sentencing, Combs broke his silence in court. He apologised to his victims, specifically naming Ventura and “Jane”.

“My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick,” he said, according to the BBC. The rapper also apologised to his mother and his children. “I'm so sorry. They deserved better,” he said.

He then pleaded with the judge for a second chance, promising never to risk time with his family again. “I ask your honour for mercy. I beg your honour for mercy,” Combs said, according to BBC, adding, “I don't have nobody to blame but myself. I know that I've learned my lesson.”