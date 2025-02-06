Irv Gotti, Famed Hip-Hop Music Executive, Dies At Age 54

Irv Gotti, a renowned music executive and co-founder of Murder Inc Records, has passed away. His death was confirmed by Def Jam Recordings, the parent label of Murder Inc, where Gotti also served as an executive. The cause and details of his death have not been disclosed. Gotti was instrumental in shaping the hip-hop landscape in the early 2000s, producing iconic albums for artists like Ja Rule and Ashanti.

Before he and his brother, Chris Gotti, co-founded the culturally dominant Murder Inc imprint, Gotti began his career in A&R at the hip-hop label. Def Jam noted in an Instagram statement that the company was "deeply saddened" by Gotti's death at the age of 54.

"Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees, are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti," the statement reads.

"His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A&R executive and in partnership with Murder Inc., helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip-hop and R&B. His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his work."

After news broke of the death of Irv Gotti, tributes poured in from the hip-hop world.

Damn.. hate him or love him you have to respect who & what he brought to the music scene & game without Murder Inc there was no Ashanti or Ja Rule hits Rip Irv Gotti #ripirvgotti #murderinc #ashanti #jarule pic.twitter.com/7E0wBLW9Sz — House Of Princess J (@IamPrincess239) February 6, 2025

Rest In Peace

Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo🕊️

Thank You for your contributions and all the inspiration you gave. pic.twitter.com/cfTH8fY7cF — Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) February 6, 2025

According to The New York Times, Irv Gotti battled legal challenges that rocked the hip-hop industry in the early 2000s. In 2005, he was found not guilty of federal charges of laundering money for a convicted drug gang leader, Kenneth McGriff.