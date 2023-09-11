Video Of Kamala Harris Dancing To Hip-Hop At White House Party Is Viral

A user described her dance as the "Cackle Shuffle".

US Vice President Kamala Harris was ridiculed online after a video of her dancing surfaced on the web. Mrs Harris, 58, hosted a celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary at the White House.

In the 22-second long video shared by political commentator Anthony Brian Logan, Mrs Harris can be seen busting some grooves to hip-hop tunes, however, her moves were labelled "pure cringe" by online critics.

"Kamala Harris with the granny moves at her 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop party," read the caption of the post.

Kamala Harris with the granny 👵🏼 moves at her 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop partypic.twitter.com/8Lg5XCxQ3a — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) September 9, 2023

The now-viral video has collected over 40,000 views and has amassed several comments. A user described her dance as the "Cackle Shuffle".

"When you reach a certain age - and body shape - a loose-fitting dress is more attractive than high-waisted pants that were meant for, I don't know: anyone else," a user commented.

"That's that old auntie vibes says she stalks ex-con under 25," another user commented on X.

"Yes, this is embarrassing-but why aren't we addressing the much sadder truth: This is choreographed-she knew in advance that this would be posted and still couldn't conjure up something more convincing than this nauseous display," the third user wrote.

"What an embarrassment. I'm sure other countries are having a field day with her in this video," the fourth user commented.

The fifth user wrote, "I used to be self-conscious about my poor dancing. Now I know that I could get away with it if I just confidently say "awwwww here we go now!" And "okay!" And "there it is!"