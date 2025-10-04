Meet Arun Subramanian, Indian-Origin Judge Who Handed 4 Years Jail To Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to over four years in prison on October 3 following convictions on prostitution-related charges involving his two ex-girlfriends. The sentence was delivered by an Indian-origin Judge Arun Subramanian, who highlighted the need for accountability and a strong message to society.

Who Is Arun Subramanian

Arun Srinivas Subramanian, born in 1979 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Indian immigrant parents, has built a remarkable legal career.

Subramanian's father worked as a control systems engineer. His mother was a bookkeeper.

Subramanian completed his Bachelor of Arts from Case Western Reserve University. In 2004, he earned the Juris Doctor degree (JD) from Columbia Law School.

Subramanian began his journey clerking for Judge Dennis Jacobs at the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, followed by Judge Gerard E Lynch at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. He later clerked for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Subramanian joined the New York law firm Susman Godfrey LLP in 2007, where he became a partner and worked until 2023. During his career, he helped recover over $1 billion for clients, represented victims of child pornography trafficking, and championed consumer rights cases. He has also been active in pro bono service, contributing to public interest cases and serving on the pro bono panel for the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Recommended for a federal judgeship by Senator Chuck Schumer, Subramanian was nominated by former President Biden in 2022 and confirmed in 2023.

He is the first South Asian judge appointed to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Arun Subramanian's Statement During Sentencing

The New York Times reported that Judge Subramanian made it clear that the sentence was meant to emphasise that exploitation and violence against women carry serious consequences. Accounting for time already served, Combs is set to serve 36 more months in prison, in addition to paying a $500,000 fine and undergoing five years of supervised release.

While recognising Combs as a "celebrated" and "iconic" artist, the judge highlighted his history of sexual and physical violence as justification for a "substantial sentence," People reported.

Rejecting the defence's description of Combs' "freak offs" or choreographed sex parties as consensual, Subramanian emphasised the societal implications of sexual abuse. "Given the prevalence of sexual violence in society, a substantial sentence must be given to send a message to abusers and victims alike that abuse against women is met with real accountability," he said, according to People.

Subramanian also admonished Combs for his conduct: "I know you feel like you are in a dark place now, but these crimes were serious ones, and your violence, coercion and abuse have had devastating consequences for the women involved, women who loved and depend on you," he added. He encouraged Combs to use his platform positively, stating, "We all have voices. You have a megaphone," People reported.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Remarks

Before sentencing, Combs addressed the court for the first time in over a year, apologising to Casandra Ventura and the woman who testified under the pseudonym "Jane." He expressed remorse for failing as a parent, losing his freedom, and damaging his reputation and business empire, according to AFP.

"I really am truly sorry for it all, no matter what they say," he told the court, adding that one of the most difficult challenges for him has been remaining silent and unable to fully convey his remorse for his actions, according to AFP.