Saudi Says Shrapnel Fell In Mecca, Medina After Houthi Attack

Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency said on Saturday that it responded to shrapnel falling in the Mecca and Medina regions after intercepting missiles launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. Mecca and Medina are Islam's two holiest cities.

"The fall of shrapnel from two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the regions of Mecca Al-Mukarramah and Medina Al-Munawwarah," the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said in a post on X.

It added that that fragments of the shrapnel fell in Wadi Mughamas outside Mecca, in the Al-Nuzha neighborhood in Jeddah, Wadi Jalil in Taif, and an uninhabited site in Rabigh.

The Saudi Civil Defense is a government agency that operates under the Kingdom's Ministry of Interior and is responsible for protecting civilians and property during emergencies and disasters.

This comes hours after the agency warned of "potential danger" for four of its western provinces, including Mecca. Earlier in the day, the agency instructed residents of the provices "proceed to the nearest safe place".