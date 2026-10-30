Saudi "Destroys Houthi Drone" In Mecca, Group Call It "Fabrication"

The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed a drone fired by Yemen's Houthis in the Mecca region, with the group later denying it targeted Islam's holiest city.

"A drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia has been intercepted and destroyed in the Mecca region," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki wrote in a post on X.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree called the Saudi statement "a massive and egregious fabrication".

Saudi Arabia has reported Houthi missiles fired in the regions of Mecca several times, with the group denying it fired towards the holy city.

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