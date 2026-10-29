12 Killed In Saudi Strikes In Yemen, Claim Houthis

The Iran-backed Houthis said on Thursday that a Saudi strike on a residential area in Yemen's western Taiz province killed 12 people, as casualties mount in the months since the conflict reignited.

The Houthis and the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised Yemeni government have exchanged daily attacks since a years-long truce fell apart over the summer. In recent weeks, the group has ramped up attacks on Saudi Arabia.

"As an initial toll, 12 citizens were killed and three others were critically injured when the Saudi enemy targeted the homes of the families of Ibrahim Saeed Mohammed Ahmed Al-Qouz and Al-Raabi Saeed Mohammed Ahmed Al-Qouz in Al-Barah, Maqbana district," the Houthi health ministry said in a statement shared by the group's Saba news agency.

More than 1,600 people have been killed in Yemen since hostilities resumed, with more than 275,000 displaced, according to United Nations figures.

On Wednesday, at least 14 people were killed in Saudi strikes on a petrol station and market, according to the Houthis, while the group targeted the airport in government stronghold Aden, wounding civilians.

In July, a fragile 2022 truce fell apart after the Houthis allowed an Iranian plane to land in Yemen's capital Sanaa in defiance of Saudi control over Yemeni airspace, setting off a spate of attacks.

Later, the Houthis declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and began hitting its ships, territory and oil facilities, before seizing Yemen's entire Red Sea coast in a lightning campaign.

The Houthis have in turn reported frequent Saudi airstrikes.

Yemen has been reeling from war since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, with a Saudi-led coalition entering the conflict a year later in support of the government.

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