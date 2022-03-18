Russia Sets Up No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine's Donbass: 5 Latest Facts

Kyiv:
  1. Russia has established a no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass region, according to a separatist official from the Donetsk People's Republic.
  2. Russian forces struck an area near Lviv's airport in western Ukraine, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Friday. Ambulance and police vehicles have rushed to the scene.
  3. Rescuers are combing the rubble of a theatre in Mariupol bombed on Wednesday for survivors. Russia denies striking it. Italy said it will rebuild it.
  4. The governor of the northern Chernihiv region said 53 civilians had been in killed in the past 24 hours. The dead included a US citizen as he waited in a bread line, his family said. Russia denies targeting civilians.
  5. Mariupol authorities say around 30,000 people have fled the besieged port city, adding that "80 percent of residential housing was destroyed".

