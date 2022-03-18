Russia Sets Up No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine's Donbass: 5 Latest Facts

Kyiv:
- Russia has established a no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass region, according to a separatist official from the Donetsk People's Republic.
- Russian forces struck an area near Lviv's airport in western Ukraine, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Friday. Ambulance and police vehicles have rushed to the scene.
- Rescuers are combing the rubble of a theatre in Mariupol bombed on Wednesday for survivors. Russia denies striking it. Italy said it will rebuild it.
- The governor of the northern Chernihiv region said 53 civilians had been in killed in the past 24 hours. The dead included a US citizen as he waited in a bread line, his family said. Russia denies targeting civilians.
- Mariupol authorities say around 30,000 people have fled the besieged port city, adding that "80 percent of residential housing was destroyed".