Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia Scraps UN Vote On Ukraine Resolution Over Lack Of Support

Russia-Ukraine War: The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its fourth week.

Russian forces shelled a school and cultural centre, killing at least 21 people and wounding 25 in the town of Merefa outside Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine yesterday. Authorities in Ukraine's Mariupol say they are clarifying information on possible victims of the Russian shelling of a theatre sheltering civilians. Ukrainian officials said more than 1,000 civilians had been sheltering in a basement bomb shelter beneath the theatre, and that Russian shelling was continuing.

A day after pleading with US Congress to send more help to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned German lawmakers that Russia is building a new "Wall" in Europe, evoking the Berlin Wall during the Cold War.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says President Joe Biden will warn Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping when he speaks to him on Friday of retaliation if Beijing provides military aid to Russia.

At ongoing peace talks, officials in Kyiv say Russia has agreed to nine humanitarian corridors for fleeing refugees, including one out of Mariupol.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Ukraine-Russia War:

Mar 18, 2022 07:29 (IST) Chinese Foreign Ministry Official Meets With Russia's Ambassador To China

Cheng Guoping, Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Affairs at China's foreign ministry, met with Andrey Denisov of Russia and exchanged views on bilateral counter-terrorism and security cooperation, according to the statement.