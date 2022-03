Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's forces have been accused of numerous abuses. (File)

A thousand Chechen volunteers are on their way to fight for Russia in Ukraine, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Thursday.

Kadyrov, whose security forces have been accused of numerous abuses, said on Telegram that one of his relatives, Apty Alaudinov, "is leading a thousand volunteers from the Chechen republic heading to take part in the special operation of denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine".