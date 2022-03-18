Russia's Advance In Ukraine Stalls; US Warns China On Aiding Moscow: 10 Developments

Despite battleground setbacks and punitive sanctions by the West, Putin has shown little sign of relenting. His government is counting on China to help Russia withstand blows to its economy, news agency Reuters reported.

The US, which this week announced $800 million in new military aid to Kyiv, has warned that Beijing is "considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine".

While the US says it wants to avoid direct confrontation with Russia, Chinese military aid to Moscow would pit Washington and Beijing -- the world's two biggest powers -- on opposite sides of the largest assault on a European state since World War Two.

China has refused to condemn Russia's action in Ukraine or call it an invasion. It says it recognises Ukraine's sovereignty but that Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be addressed.

A school and a cultural centre in the town of Merefa were the latest in the harsh tally of assaults on civilian targets in Ukraine.

Russia's invasion has largely stalled on all fronts in recent days amid heavy losses, British military intelligence and the Ukrainian armed forces have said.

Despite the mounting carnage, punishing international sanctions and unexpectedly strong resistance from Ukrainians, top US diplomat Antony Blinken said Thursday he saw no sign that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "is prepared to stop." "Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime. After all the destruction of the past few weeks, I find it difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise," he said, following warnings from the G7 that those behind such crimes "will be held responsible."

In the latest of a series of resonant speeches to Western lawmakers, Zelensky told the German parliament that Moscow was building a new Cold War wall across Europe, "between freedom and bondage."

The United Nations said it had recorded 2,032 civilian casualties so far in Ukraine - 780 killed and 1,252 injured. Some 3.2 million civilians, mostly women and children, have now fled to neighbouring countries, the United Nations said.