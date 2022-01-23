'Deeply Concerning': US On Russia 'Plot' To Install New Ukraine Leader

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Tensions have been increasing between Ukraine and Russia.

The United States finds accusations that Moscow aims to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine "deeply concerning," the White House said Saturday in response to a report by the British Foreign Office.

"This kind of plotting is deeply concerning. The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically elected partners in Ukraine," National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said.

