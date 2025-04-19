Advertisement

"Attempt To Play With Human Lives...": Zelensky On Putin's Truce Proposal

"As for yet another attempt by Putin to play with human lives -- at this moment, air raid alerts are spreading across Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on X.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Attempt To Play With Human Lives...": Zelensky On Putin's Truce Proposal
Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a social media post Saturday responded sceptically to an Easter truce proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of trying to "play with human lives".

"As for yet another attempt by Putin to play with human lives -- at this moment, air raid alerts are spreading across Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on X. "Shahed (attack) drones in our skies reveal Putin's true attitude toward Easter and toward human life," the president added, without saying whether Ukraine would observe the proposed truce.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Russia Ukraine, Russia Ukraine Conflict, Russia Ukraine War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now