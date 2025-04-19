"Attempt To Play With Human Lives...": Zelensky On Putin's Truce Proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a social media post Saturday responded sceptically to an Easter truce proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of trying to "play with human lives".

"As for yet another attempt by Putin to play with human lives -- at this moment, air raid alerts are spreading across Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on X. "Shahed (attack) drones in our skies reveal Putin's true attitude toward Easter and toward human life," the president added, without saying whether Ukraine would observe the proposed truce.

