Russia Kidnapped Two Senior Staff At Occupied Nuclear Plant: Ukraine

The senior staff were "kidnapped" at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine's state nuclear energy company accused Russia on Tuesday of "kidnapping" two senior staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

The power station's head of information technology, Oleh Kostyukov, and Oleh Oshek, an assistant to the plant's director, were seized on Monday, State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (Energoatom) wrote on the Telegram app on Tuesday.

"At present, nothing is known of their whereabouts or condition," Energoatom's statement said.

