Rs 9 Crore Worth Of Merchandise Looted In 5-Minute Heist At US Luxury Store

A high-end men's resale boutique in SoHo, known for serving celebrity clients such as Drake and Mark Wahlberg, was robbed of nearly $1 million (Rs 8.99 Crore) in merchandise early Monday morning, according to The New York Post.

According to New York police, a four-member team broke into 4G, an appointment-only luxury reseller on Spring Street, around 4:45 am The group entered through a window, quickly filled bags with rare items, and escaped in a waiting sedan.

Tom Macari, a brand ambassador for the store, told PIX11 that the thieves appeared well-organized and targeted specific products.

"They had a spotter outside and a getaway driver. They knew exactly what they wanted," he said, comparing the method to a recent break-in at the Louvre Museum.

In that October incident, three thieves on scooters stole historic jewels worth $100 million from the Paris museum.

Macari said the SoHo thieves focused mainly on rare, one-of-a-kind pieces, completing the robbery in under five minutes. "They were in and out in four-and-a-half minutes. The NYPD arrived 91 seconds later," he added.

Surveillance video shows the suspects breaking the window and grabbing premium clothing and accessories, many of which can cost more than $1,000 each, according to The New York Post.

Store owner Vincent Ferraro has previously described 4G as a boutique known for curating exclusive fashion pieces for top-tier clients. The shop has drawn attention for its flashy inventory and celebrity associations.