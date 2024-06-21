Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Miami For Trespassing, Disorderly Intoxication

Travis Scott shared an edited photo of his mug shot on his Instagram story.

American rapper Travis Scott was arrested on Thursday in Miami Beach and charged with trespassing on property and disorderly intoxication, authorities said, as per The Guardian. The 33-year-old rapper whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He was involved in "a disturbance on a yacht" which involved people fighting, cops said. Officers had found Scott "standing by the dock and yelling at the vessel occupants" and asked him to sit down. But he repeatedly stood back up and disregarded their orders.

Sergeant Lemus of Miami Beach police warned Scott to leave the dock or face arrest. "Throughout the long walk from the vessel to the boardwalk, the defendant walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel," the police arrest affidavit reads, per the outlet. The rapper left the dock but returned five minutes later and "began yelling once again, becoming erratic, disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance". When asked if he had been drinking alcohol, he said "It's Miami" and said he had.

However, Scott's legal representative said that the rapper was arrested due to a misunderstanding. "Mr Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding," his legal representative Bradford Cohen said, according to NBC News. "There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution," he added.

Later Thursday, Travis Scott even shared a photo of his mug shot, edited with sunglasses and headphones on, on his Instagram story.

Notably, Travis Scott was arrested just eight days before he's set to start his European tour, Circus Maximus, in the Netherlands. In 2021, the rapper's concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, led to a crowd rush that killed 10 people and injured 300. Some lawsuits after the event claimed Scott himself was negligent and stood to gain from continuing the concert despite the crowd control problems. He has, however, denied responsibility for the tragedy.

His arrest also comes days after pop star Justin Timberlake was booked on similar charges. The singer was charged with drunk driving on Tuesday in the Long Island, New York, town of Sag Harbor. He pleaded not guilty and was released without bail.