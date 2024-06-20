Old Video Of Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Goes Viral Days After G7 Summit

Giorgia Meloni has captured global attention with a viral video from her youth.

The internet has been flooded with videos featuring Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni when she started her political journey. The clips are circulating just days after she welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit. A selfie and a video of PM Modi and Ms Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 summit had also gone viral on social media.

Ms Meloni started her political career in 1992, and the clips now circulating on X and other platforms show her holding meetings and addressing public rallies.

Watch the video here:



Giorgia Meloni in her prime 🎀 pic.twitter.com/W3gkVSdINh — Cricket Freak (@cricket_freak21) June 19, 2024

Many users are praising Ms Meloni's appearance in the video, which they claim to be from the 1990s, describing her as "amazing" and "beautiful." One user even remarked that she looks like a "lady gangster" due to her confident demeanour and leather jacket, a reference to popular characters from Hollywood movies in those decades.

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's first female Prime Minister since October 2022, leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party. Starting in the Youth Front at 15, she rose through politics to become Minister of Youth under Berlusconi. In her tenure, she has implemented conservative policies like strict immigration controls and pro-natal measures. Economically, she has pushed for tax cuts and deregulation and opposed EU austerity. Ms Meloni has also given priority to NATO defence amidst global tensions.