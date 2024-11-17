Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trying To Influence Witnesses From Jail: Prosecutors

US rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, facing serious sex trafficking and abuse charges, is trying to contact potential witnesses and sway public opinion from jail to influence the jurors, prosecutors have claimed. Combs, who is in Brooklyn jail, recently proposed a $50 million bail package. He has been denied bail thrice earlier with several judges citing a risk that he could tamper with evidence.

Opposing Combs' multi-million-dollar bail proposal in a Manhattan court filing on Friday, the prosecutors said a review of his recorded calls from jail has revealed that he asked his family members to reach out to witnesses and influence their narratives.

Over the call, he also discussed marketing strategies to shape public opinion, according to the prosecutors.

The matter will be heard this week.

"The defendant has shown repeatedly - even while in custody - that he will repeatedly flout rules in order to improperly impact the outcome of his case," the prosecutors said. "The defendant has shown that he cannot be trusted to abide by rules or conditions."

Stating that he has been violating rules since his arrival at the prison in September, the prosecutors alleged Combs' behaviour indicates that he wants to blackmail the victims and witnesses into silence or change their testimonies in his favour.

Combs also encouraged his children to post a birthday tribute video on social media, which the rapper believed would impact the jurors, said prosecutors. Together, all these actions demonstrate a pattern of manipulation and witness intimidation, they argued.

Combs, 55, is accused of sexually abusing dozens of women after coercing them into his drug-fuelled parties and silencing victims with threats and violence. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His trial is set to begin on May 5.