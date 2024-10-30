"No Flab, No Cellulite": For Rapper Diddy's Parties, Girls Were Weighed

Disturbing details of Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' alleged requirements for women attending his ‘Freak Off' parties, based on accounts from party organisers and attendees, have emerged. The music mogul allegedly imposed strict physical standards and a rigid dress code for the women, while questions of age were deliberately avoided, according to a report in the New York Post.

A former party planner, who worked with Combs during 2004 and 2005 and wished to remain anonymous, stated that women attending these parties were subjected to weight checks. “We would do a weigh-in, if necessary. The girls had to be young and hot, so I always had a scale nearby in case I needed to make sure. The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved,” said the planner, adding the other requirements included “no flab, no cellulite. Not overly pierced or tattooed. No short hair.”

The dress code reportedly demanded women wear “short” dresses, with “high stilettos” being non-negotiable. “No pants. No jeans. No flat shoes. Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short, just enough to cover her butt cheeks, but no longer than mid-thigh. Cleavage showing. And every single one of them had to be wearing stilettos. That one, there was no exception: high stilettos,” the New York Post quoted the planner as saying.

Age verification was avoided altogether. “It was don't ask, don't tell. At the time, I was really young myself and honestly thought that we weren't asking their age because of drinking laws,” the planner said.

Another source, a dancer who performed at Combs' 2005 VMA afterparty, detailed an encounter, terming it “shady.”. The dancer said she was offered an additional $1,000 to join the party at Diddy's house later that evening but declined. “It felt shady. But other girls did, and then really wouldn't talk about what happened there,” the dancer told the New York Post.

The New York Post reported on viewing over two dozen videos showing explicit encounters at these gatherings, many appearing to be held in connection with high-profile events like the MTV Video Music Awards and the Super Bowl. The footage reportedly shows women who meet these specific requirements engaging in sexual acts as Combs allegedly looks on. One video purportedly shows Combs himself participating, filming from his perspective while appearing to engage with a woman.

These allegations are similar to the claims made earlier this month. In one case, a woman accused Combs of raping her, alongside another female celebrity, when she was just 13 years old after the 2000 VMAs in New York. Further claims have surfaced, with Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee revealing a new wave of accusers, including one as young as nine, preparing to sue Combs for alleged sexual abuse.

In response to the accusations, Combs' lawyers maintain his innocence. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman,” they said.

Combs faces multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution, along with numerous civil lawsuits from alleged victims. He has pleaded not guilty, insisting that all interactions at the parties were consensual.