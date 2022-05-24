Biden Looks To Stress 'Commonalities' With India In Talks: US Official

PM Modi and Biden will continue to talk on Ukraine on sidelines of Quad summit. (File)

President Joe Biden will "build on the commonalities" he shares with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during talks on Tuesday despite differences on issues ranging from human rights to Russia, according to a senior U.S. administration official.

PM Modi and Biden will join leaders from Australia and Japan in Tokyo for a "Quad" summit in addition to holding their own meeting on the sidelines.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)