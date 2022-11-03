'Pushing Round The Clock': Viral Image Shows Twitter Employee Sleeping On Office Floor

Ms Crawford's post drew alarmed responses on social media.

A Twitter employee shared an image of his manager sleeping on the office floor. Twitter's director of product management Esther Crawford was clicked wrapped in a sleeping bag and an eye mask behind a table and some chairs.

The image was posted by Evan Jones, product manager for Twitter Spaces with the caption, "When you need something from your boss at Elon twitter." Ms Crawford retweeted the photo with the caption, "When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork."

Check out the photo:

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWorkhttps://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

Ms Crawford's post drew alarmed responses on social media. She wrote on Twitter, "Since some people are losing their minds I'll explain: doing hard things requires sacrifice (time, energy, etc).I have teammates around the world who are putting in the effort to bring something new to life so it's important to me to show up for them & keep the team unblocked."

In another tweet, she said, "I work with amazingly talented & ambitious people here at Twitter and this is not a normal moment in time. We are less than 1wk into a massive business & cultural transition. People are giving it their all across all functions: product, design, eng, legal, finance, marketing, etc."

"We are #OneTeam and we use the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWork to show it, which is why I retweeted with #SleepWhereYouWork - a cheeky nod to fellow Tweeps. We've been in the midst of a crazy public acquisition for months but we keep going & I'm so proud of our strength & resilience," she added.

According to reports, Twitter employees are working longer hours than before Elon Musk took over the social media platform. CNBC reported that Twitter managers have been told to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week.

A New York Post report says that Mr Musk has asked workers to "literally work 24/7 to meet the deadlines for an overhaul of Twitter's user verification process. The report said workers fear they could lose their jobs if they're unable to complete the project by the end of the week."

According to a Reuters report, billionaire Elon Musk plans to let go of a quarter of its workforce as part of what is expected to be the first round of layoffs.

Twitter had over 7,000 employees at the end of 2021, according to a regulatory filing and a quarter of the headcount amounts to nearly 2,000 employees.