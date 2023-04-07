'Proud Day': UK PM Rishi Sunak On Mother-In-Law Sudha Murty Receiving Padma Bhushan

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was recently conferred Padma Bhushan.

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was recently conferred Padma Bhushan for her social work by President Droupadi Murmu. Her daughter, Akshata Murty, who is married to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was one of the attendees of the ceremony. Later, she took to Instagram to share her "unspeakable pride" as her mother received the award for her extraordinary journey. UK PM Rishi Sunak reacted to the same and said it was a "proud day".

"Yesterday I watched with unspeakable pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan award from the President of India in recognition of her contributions in social work," wrote Ms Murty.

Although Sudha Murty's charity and voluntary activities became her daughter's greatest influence, the UK First Lady claimed that her mother has had a remarkable journey. She emphasised several ways her mother has supported those less fortunate, including forming and managing charitable institutions for 25 years, sponsoring various programmes to increase literacy and assuring prompt relief for those living in remote areas of the country following natural disasters.

"Her example has put volunteering, learning and listening at the heart of how I hope to live in @10downingstreet," she said.

The First Lady of the United Kingdom further said that the ceremony was a "moving experience". "My mother doesn't live for recognition. The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me - hard work, humility, selflessness - mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition yesterday," she concluded.

Reacting to the same, her husband and UK PM Rishi Sunak commented on the post, "A proud day," alongside two clapping emojis.

Sudha Murty's husband and Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy, son Rohan Murty and her sister Dr Sunanda Kulkarni were also present at the ceremony. A philanthropist, and renowned author, Sudhar Murty, was also the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation until December 2021.