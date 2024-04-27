'Proof Of Life': Hamas Releases Video Of 2 Hostages Held In Gaza

The hostages appeared to speak under duress.

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas released video on Saturday of two men held hostage in Gaza and seen alive in the footage.

Campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum identified the two in a statement as Keith Siegel and Omri Miran who were abducted by militants during the Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7.

"The proof of life from Keith Siegel and Omri Miran is the clearest evidence that the Israeli government must do everything to approve a deal for the return of all the hostages before Independence Day (on May 14)," the forum said.

"The living should return for rehabilitation, and the murdered should receive a dignified burial."

The latest video comes just three days after Hamas released another video showing hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin alive.

The hostages appeared to speak under duress.

"I have been here in Hamas captivity for 202 days. The situation here is unpleasant, difficult and there are many bombs," Miran is heard saying in the footage, indicating that the footage was taken earlier this week.

"It's time to reach a deal that will get us out of here safe and healthy... Keep protesting, so that there will be a deal now."

Saturday's video comes as Hamas says it is studying Israel's latest counterproposal for a Gaza ceasefire after media reports that mediator Egypt had sent a delegation to Israel to jump-start stalled negotiations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)