Pressure On China As US, Britain And France Move UNSC To Ban Masood Azhar

The UN Security Council Sanctions Committee will have 10 working days to consider the fresh proposal submitted by the three members.

World | (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: February 28, 2019 08:51 IST
China has repeatedly blocked proposals seeking to designate Masood Azhar a UN designated global terrorist


United Nations: 

Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan over Islamabad's denial and duplicity over terror groups flourishing under its watch, a fresh proposal has been submitted at the United Nations Security Council or UNSC to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist.

The latest proposal to ban Masood Azhar has been moved jointly by the United States, the United Kingdom and France. If the proposal is passed, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed or JeM chief Masood Azhar will get the tag of being a 'UN-designated global terrorist', which in turn would subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

The fresh proposal, moved on Wednesday by the three permanent veto-wielding members of the UN Security Council, will also get Russia's backing because Moscow has supported the ban on Masood Azhar in the past. All eyes, however, will be on China, which has repeatedly blocked similar proposals in the past.

