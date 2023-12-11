UK Cops Called After 13-Year-Old Children Get ''Excessively Drunk'' At Party

Two of the three children were taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital for treatment

In a shocking incident, police officers were called after children as young as 13 were "excessively drunk" after a birthday party in North Wales. According to Sky News, officers said they received a call from the Welsh Ambulance Service on September 22 to report a 13-year-old child had been drinking and was "losing consciousness".

A gathering of Conwy Council's licensing sub-committee was told 3 children were ''in excessively drunk authorities and the location was the belief that such children had been drinking".

"There was concern that children may have also taken cocaine and ketamine," said the report.

Notably, the party was held for a 15-year-old girl, but no parents or legal guardians were in attendance. Three children were treated at the scene and two were taken to hospital to recover.

"The premises explained that this was an oversight on their behalf and all future under-18s discos would be cancelled and they would be fully in compliance with the premises license conditions, now that it had been brought to their attention," Licensing officer for the force, Aaron Haggas said.

Emma Priestly, director of EJP Entertainment, the company that runs the venue, issued an apology at the meeting on Friday. Notably, there had been 16 incidents of crime and disorder associated with the premises since April, BBC reported.

"I can't apologize enough that this has happened. Unfortunately, as I said, I didn't know it took place or was going to take place. I have a 14-year-old child, and as a mother, I would do anything to protect my children. I would do anything to protect any children in that circumstance. Seeing what went on has upset me quite a lot as a mum. It's not how we run our operations and obviously, I trusted people to run these operations and I've been very very let down by certain people,'' she said.

Ms. Priestley also promised that "nothing like this would ever happen again".