At Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani's 20th Birthday Party: Tamannaah, Manish Malhotra And Others

Rasha wore a pretty cut-out black dress at her birthday party

Read Time: 2 mins
Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon and Tamannaah at birthday party
New Delhi:

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's daughter Rasha turned 20 on March 16. The star kid, who made her debut with Azaad this year, hosted a black-themed birthday party for friends and family members. Rasha and Raveena Tandon set mother-daughter goals as they channeled their party vibes in black.

Tamannaah, who shares a special bond with Rasha and her mother, looked gorgeous as always in a black bodycon dress. She amped up her glamour quotient with a black-and-white blazer. Among other attendees were, designer Manish Malhotra, Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja, Veer Pahariya, Rasha's Azaad co-star Aaman Devgan, Pragya Kapoor, Saiee Manjrekar.

Take a look at the pictures from last night:

Rasha's friend shared an inside video on her Instagram Stories. In the video, Rasha is seen cutting her birthday cake. Take a look:

Raveena Tandon treated her fans with a lovely collage of Rasha's childhood pictures. Wishing her happy birthday, Raveena wrote in the caption, "Blessings always . Milestone. Birthday Baby. Couldn't have said it better than your favourite singers song says it all." Take a look:

Ahead of her birthday, Rasha and Raveena Tandon also hosted a Holi party where Tamannaah and Vijay Varma made separate entries amid their breakup rumours.

Rasha Thadani is an exception in a bunch of star kids who got a theatrical launch unlike her contemporaries Suhana Khan, Junaid Khan and Ibrahim Khan. 

Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani Birthday Party
