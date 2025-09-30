Video: PoK Protests Intensify On Day 2, Civilians Toss Containers Into River

Defiant civilian protesters tossed massive containers into a river in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir today as their demonstration against the Pakistan government intensified on the second day. Pakistani forces had installed the containers this morning to stop the protesters from moving forward, a day after violent clashes left two people dead and nearly two dozen injured. Visuals today showed dozens of protesters together pushing the containers off a bridge into the river flowing underneath.

The clashes erupted during civilian protests led by the Awami Action Committee (ACC) over the denial of fundamental rights. Markets, shops, and local businesses saw a total shutdown, while the transport services were also hit.

The demonstrations resumed today with the protesters pelting stones at Pakistani policemen, forcing their vehicles to retreat. Visuals showed the protesters, many armed with sticks, also raising slogans against the Pakistan government.

The protesters have a 38-point demand - including the abolition of 12 seats in the PoK Assembly that have been reserved for Kashmiri refugees in Pakistan - with the locals arguing such quotas undermine representative governance.

"Our campaign is for fundamental rights denied to our people for over 70 years. Either deliver on rights or face the wrath of the people," declared AAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir, warning the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of more severe plans to corner his government if their demands are not met.

Islamabad responded with a show of strength. It deployed heavily armed forces across the PoK towns, local reports said. An additional 100 troops were sent in, with internet restrictions being imposed across the region.

Pakistani media yesterday aired videos of complete chaos on the streets, with one showing men firing in the air. The ACC has alleged that the Muslim Conference group had opened fire at protesters at the behest of Pakistan army and the deep state.

The PoK civilians have also been protesting what they claim is an elite attitude of Pakistani politicians. Corruption allegations have also surfaced against some.

The protests are not just confined to Muzaffarabad or PoK. Glimpses of the resistance are being seen abroad too. British Kashmiris have joined the protests, with agitations held outside the Pakistani High Commission in London and their consulate in Bradford.

The protesters are seeking the intervention of Pakistan government and demanding that it accepts the 38 demands raised by the protesters, including inflation checks, with several commodities like petrol and electricity turning unaffordable for the masses.