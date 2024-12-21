Advertisement

"We Are Not Just Strong Trade, Energy Partners...": PM Modi On Kuwait Visit

PM Modi's visit to Kuwait is taking place two weeks after the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and the continuing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

New Delhi:

As he embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India and the Gulf nation have shared interest in peace, security and stability of the West Asian region.

In a departure statement, PM Modi said his talks with top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait.

"We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," he said.

PM Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with the Emir, the Crown Prince and the prime minister of Kuwait.

"It would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region," he said.

"I eagerly look forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

PM Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi Kuwait Visit, PM Modi Kuwait Visit
