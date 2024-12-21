PM In Kuwait, Meets Translator, Publisher Of Mahabharata, Ramayana In Arabic: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Kuwait on a two-day visit where he will meet the Indian community and hold talks with the Kuwaiti leadership. He met the two translators of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata in Arabic.

Here's your 10-point cheat sheet to this big story In Kuwait, PM Modi met Abdulla Al Baroun, who translated both Ramayana and Mahabharata in Arabic, and Abdul Lateef Al Nesef, who published the Arabic versions of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. PM Modi mentioned this in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. The Prime Minister also met Mangal Sain Handa, a 101-year-old retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer living in Kuwait. The retired officer had requested on social media that he'd like to meet PM Modi. "Landed in Kuwait to a warm welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years, and it will undoubtedly strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors. I look forward to the programmes scheduled for later today and tomorrow," PM Modi posted on X. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981. He was received by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Interior of Kuwait. PM Modi said his talks with the top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to work out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait. "We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," PM Modi said. He said he is looking forward to his meetings with the Emir, the Crown Prince and the prime minister of Kuwait. The Prime Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait. Indians form 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its work-force (approximately 9 lakh). Indian workers top the private sector as well as the domestic sector workforce list, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Kuwait and India's bilateral trade was valued at $10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24. Kuwait is also India's sixth-largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs. Indian exports to Kuwait reached $2 billion for the first time, while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceed $10 billion. India and Kuwait have enjoyed traditionally friendly relations, with links dating back to pre-oil Kuwait when maritime trade with India was the backbone of its economy.

