Peace Cannot Mean "Surrender" Of Ukraine, Says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Monday that peace cannot mean the "surrender" of Ukraine, warning as he met US counterpart Donald Trump against a world in which the "law of the strongest" wins.

"This peace cannot mean the surrender of Ukraine," Macron told a joint news conference with Trump at the White House.

Ukraine "fought over these past few years for its independence and for its sovereignty, but also for our collective security," Macron said.

"I think that no one in this room wants to live in a world where it's the law of the strongest and international borders can be violated from one day to the next."

Macron spoke after the Trump administration opened dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pushed for a quick end to the war, which began three years ago when Russia invaded its neighbor.

In a sharp shift from his predecessor Joe Biden, Trump is pushing a resolution at the United Nations that calls for an end to fighting without speaking of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)