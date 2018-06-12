Paris Suburban Train Overturns, 7 Slightly Injured Authorities in the Essonne department where the accident took place confirmed seven people had been slightly injured.

Share EMAIL PRINT Several areas have been put under orange alert for heavy rains and flooding (File) Paris: A landslip caused by heavy rains Tuesday caused three carriages of a Paris suburban RER train to overturn, slightly injuring seven people, France's transport minister said.



"There has been... a landslip on the RER B" between the southwestern suburbs of St-Remy-les-Chevreuse and Orsay, the minister, Elisabeth Borne, told Franceinfo radio. It caused "three carriages to overturn. Fortunately, there are only seven slightly injured, who are being treated."



A spokesman for Paris transport operator RATP said the heavy rains caused the collapse of an embankment just before 5:00 am (0300 GMT), which led the carriages to derail and tip over.



Several departments in the Paris region have been placed on an orange alert for heavy rains and flooding, as storms battered much of France over the past days.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



