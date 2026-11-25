Palestinian families living in tents in Gaza are using sandbags to protect themselves from Israeli gunfire. They are filling empty flour sacks with sand and placing them around their tents to stop bullets from hitting their shelters.

This has become common in the Bir 19 camp in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which is close to the area where Israeli soldiers are stationed. Families are placing sandbags on the sides of their tents that face the soldiers.

Nofal Al-Akhras, who lives in the camp, has also built a wall of sandbags outside his tent.

"Every day, around the clock, we are caught off guard by stray, deadly bullets fired indiscriminately," he told Drop Site News. He said many people have been killed after bullets hit their tents.

"We have lost many loved ones who were martyred by stray bullets striking displacement tents for no reason whatsoever. We had no choice but to collect empty flour sacks, as you can see, and fill them with sand to build protective barriers to shield our children, our families, and our loved ones from the stray bullets," he added.

Many other families in the camp are doing the same.

Tareq Abu Adhra has also built a sandbag wall with his daughter. His family had left Rafah in 2024 after the Israeli army asked residents to leave. They moved to what they thought would be a safe area but still faced gunfire.

He said bullets hit their tents and metal sheets every day. Some of their neighbours have also been injured or killed. People living in the camp have shown bullet holes in their tents and metal sheets. Some families have also built thick walls using iron rods, plastic sheets and sand.

"This is what life is like for us in Bir 19 every day. So we decided to build protective barriers to shield ourselves. When we go to sleep at night, we sleep behind these barriers out of fear of gunfire," Abu Adhra said.

Manar Abu Adhra has also lost her young daughter to gunfire. Her one-year-old daughter, Rafif, was killed by a bullet inside their tent on May 17.

"We go to sleep afraid that we might lose another child or that something might happen to us adults," she added. "At night, we move the children into this area so they can sleep behind the sand barriers we've built," she said.

On November 17, six-year-old Eyas Al-Namnam was shot dead inside a tent in central Gaza. According to his family, Eyas was eating and doing his homework when his mother asked him to go to his aunt's tent.

He was with his older brother and younger sister when Israeli forces opened fire, and a bullet hit him in the chest.

Israel, which accuses Hamas of trying to regroup and rearm, has stepped up its attacks in Gaza in recent months. Hamas denies the Israeli allegations, saying it is committed to the ceasefire agreement and accusing Israel of trying to derail it.

Israeli ​troops now ⁠control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along Gaza's coast.

Israel's assault has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since 2023 and has displaced Gaza's entire population.

Israel has said its actions were in self-defence after Hamas killed 1,200 people and took more than ​250 hostages in an attack on Israeli towns in October 2023.