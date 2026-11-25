Pakistan's eight Hangor-class submarines are set to rely on a Chinese diesel engine with no proven history in operational submarine service after Germany refused to issue export licences for its MTU 396 engine.

Although China's CHD620 has never been tested in battle or proven through years of patrols, the engine has been the sole focus of Islamabad's new submarine fleet.

In April 2015, Pakistan signed a deal with China for the purchase of eight submarines with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP). In addition to the AIP plant, each submarine will also be fitted with four CHD620 diesel engines.

The first submarine, PNS Hangor, was commissioned in Sanya on April 30, 2026 and arrived in Karachi on June 11. The full induction of the fleet will be completed between 2028 and 2030.

The engine change has prompted questions about underwater performance, noise and reliability. Pakistan has little operational experience to deal with possible problems with the CHD620 once the submarines enter service.

Engine With No Service Record

CHD620 engine has not been reported as being used on an operational submarine, including a submarine in service with the Chinese Navy.

Thailand, which had identified this gap, has purchased an S26T submarine from China, that too after Beijing certified the engine based on its guarantees rather than proven seagoing experience.

Navies of countries like Greece, South Korea, Portugal and Turkey, which operate the Type 124 submarines, have gathered a wealth of maintenance data and patrol experience, including information on engine wear, failures and overhauls. The CHD620 will not have the same operational track record in Pakistan.

Why 6,000 Hours On Test Bench May Not Be Enough

China cited more than 6,000 hours of bench testing to win Thai approval for the engine. While that number is significant, it must be noted that testing in controlled conditions is not the same as operating inside a submarine.

When running on diesel, a submarine sucks air through its snorkel mast. The force of heavy waves can force the mast to close. The engines also have to run for long periods in hot, humid, and confined spaces, often under rapidly varying loads.

The battery needs to be charged quickly in such situations, and the submarine needs to perform repeated high-speed runs to evade an enemy. Its diesel engines may have to run for hours, far away from a maintenance facility or dockyard. The shockwaves of a nearby explosion can also put engine mounts, fuel lines, and cooling circuits under stress.

Pakistan did fire an anti-ship missile from PNS Hangor in September 2026. However, a live-fire exercise does not test the ability of the engine to survive months of operational deployment.

In 2024, a former US Navy submariner stated that the Chinese engine would need constant repairs and would fail after only a few hundred hours of operation.

The AIP technology does not solve the problem. Diesel engines are still needed for fast manoeuvres and surface transit. An AIP system can only add to a submarine's underwater endurance and not substitute for the function of a submarine's diesel engines.

Cost Of Failure At Sea

A mechanical problem that is ignored during routine peacetime patrols could become critical during a military confrontation. The loss of propulsion underwater is a serious emergency for a submarine, particularly when operating in hostile waters.

Another complication for Pakistan coming out of repairs is its dependence on China, which can be harmful during a crisis.

Beijing provides spare parts, technical training and major overhauls to Islamabad. Karachi Shipyard is still building the in-house expertise required to service the submarines.

There's also the issue of crew confidence. If crews are concerned about the reliability of their engines, they may choose not to run them at full power, to restrict high-speed operations, or to shorten the length of their patrols. Such a situation can give an enemy an advantage before the engagement starts.

Pakistan also does not have another navy using the CHD620 from which to gain practical experience. The only S26T submarine in Thailand is expected to be completed around 2028.

Pakistan has not commented publicly on the engine replacement.

8 Submarines, 1 Vulnerability

Pakistan's decision to welcome the Chinese engine has financial implications for a navy that operates with limited resources.

In the event of unexpected engine overhauls, its fuel, training and maintenance allocations would be under further strain. Each submarine removed from the fleet for repairs at a dockyard would also reduce the total number of operational boats available to the fleet.

Compounding the problem is the fact that all eight of the submarines will use the same engine. A design weakness common to the entire class could lead to the temporary shutdown of multiple vessels while engineers investigate and make repairs.