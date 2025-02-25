Pakistan Actor Sajid Hasan's Son Confesses To Drug Trafficking

Sahir Hasan, the son of renowned Pakistani actor Sajid Hasan, has confessed to being involved in the buying and selling of drugs, as reported by ARY News, citing police sources.

Sahir Hasan is currently on physical remand for his involvement in the Mustafa Amir murder case. Sahir Hasan was taken into custody by police during a crackdown on drugs business following the Mustafa Amir murder case in Karachi, as per ARY News.

According to sources, he admitted to his involvement in the drug business and even named several prominent individuals, including businessmen and politicians, linked to the drug trade.

The suspect reportedly admitted to transferring drug payments online through his father's manager's bank account. He revealed that he had been doing modelling for five years and addicted to weed for 13 years.

Sahir Hassan 'confessed' that he had been selling weed for two years and operated the entire drug business via Snapchat. He sourced narcotics from people named Bazil and Yahya and smuggled drugs worth millions through courier companies, the sources quoting police investigation report revealed, as per ARY News.

The suspect disclosed that he paid between Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 4,00,000 to 5,00,000 weekly and procured over a kilogram of weed twice a month. He admitted to selling one gram of weed for PKR 10,000 and using a digital scale for measurements, as per ARY News.

On Thursday, police claimed that the suspect, Armaghan confessed to the murder of Mustafa Amir during interrogation. According to police authorities, Armaghan's statement was recorded on video, as per ARY News.

In his confessional statement to police, Armaghan revealed that he drove the car from Khayaban-e-Mohafiz to Dareji. He later set the vehicle on fire while Mustafa was still alive and semi-conscious. The suspect admitted to assaulting the deceased, firing three warning shots with a rifle that did not hit him.

The judicial magistrate on Monday remanded Sahir Hasan, into police custody for a day in a drugs case, ARY News reported.

