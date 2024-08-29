Out On Bail, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Banned From Leaving France

Pavel Durov was granted conditional release on a bail of five million euros (File)

Telegram chief Pavel Durov was spending Thursday out on bail after four days of detention in France, banned from leaving the country as he faces a possible trial related to illegal content carried on his messaging app.

Russian-born Durov, dressed in black and wearing dark glasses, walked briskly out of the Paris court house late Wednesday into a waiting car after being charged but allowed to go free under judicial supervision.

He thanked his laywer and was rapidly ushered into the vehicle by a burly man appearing to be a bodyguard, video posted on social media channels showed.

Durov, 39, was charged on several counts of failing to curb extremist and illegal content on the popular messaging app which now has over 900 million followers but has become increasingly controversial.

His lawyer David-Olivier Kaminski said it was "absurd" to suggest Durov could be implicated in any crime committed on the app, adding: "Telegram complies in all respects with European rules concerning digital technology."

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned France against turning the case into "political persecution", emphasising he is a "Russian citizen" and "we will be watching what happens next."

Among those also voicing support for Durov is fellow tech tycoon and chief executive of X, Elon Musk, who has posted comments under the hashtag #FreePavel.

After the charges, Musk posted a meme on X of a surveillance camera attached to buildings inscribed with France's motto, "liberty, equality, fraternity."

Near total absence

Durov was arrested at Le Bourget airport outside Paris late Saturday and questioned in subsequent days by investigators.

He was granted conditional release on a bail of five million euros and on the condition he must report to a police station twice a week as well as remaining in France, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement.

The charges concern alleged crimes involving an organised group, including "complicity in the administration of an online platform to enable an illicit transaction".

This charge alone could see him jailed for up to 10 years and fined 500,000 euros if convicted.

Durov has also been charged with refusing to share documents demanded by authorities as well as "dissemination in an organised group of images of minors in child pornography" as well as drug trafficking, fraud and money laundering.

The Paris prosecutor said the French judicial authorities had been made aware of the "near total absence of a response" from Telegram to requests from the authorities and had first opened an investigation in February 2024.

The next step will be for the case to be sent to trial.

Separately, Durov is also being investigated on suspicion of "serious acts of violence" towards one of his children while he and an ex-partner, the boy's mother, were in Paris, a source said. She filed a criminal complaint against Durov in Switzerland last year.

The tech mogul founded Telegram as he was in the process of quitting his native Russia a decade ago following a dispute with authorities related to ownership of his first project, the Russian-language social network VKontakte.

An enigmatic figure who rarely speaks in public, Durov is a citizen of Russia, France and the United Arab Emirates, where Telegram is based.

Forbes magazine estimates his current fortune at $15.5 billion, though he proudly promotes the virtues of an ascetic life that includes ice baths and not drinking alcohol or coffee.

Special procedure

Numerous questions have been raised about the timing and circumstances of Durov's detention, with supporters seeing him as a freedom of speech champion while his detractors paint him as a menace who wilfully allowed Telegram to get out of control.

Le Monde newspaper reported Wednesday that Durov had met President Emmanuel Macron on several occasions prior to receiving French nationality in 2021, via a special procedure reserved for those deemed to have made a special contribution to France.

The Wall Street Journal added that at one lunch in 2018, Macron -- who along with his team was in the past an avid user of Telegram -- had suggested it should be headquartered in Paris, but Durov refused.

According to a source, both Pavel Durov and his elder brother Nikolai, a lower-profile figure seen as the mathematical brain behind Telegram, have been wanted by France since March this year.

Durov's departure from Russia was reportedly not an abrupt exile: according to the Vazhnye Istorii news site, citing leaked border data, he visited the country more than 50 times between 2015 and 2021, adding to questions about his relationship with the Russian authorities.

Meanwhile, a UAE government official said it "prioritises the welfare of its citizens" and was "in touch with the French authorities about this case."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)