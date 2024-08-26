Mysterious Woman Linked To Arrest Of Telegram CEO, Called Mossad Agent: All About Juli Vavilova

Juli Vavilova is a crypto coach and streamer, and has accompanied Durov to various places.

Pavel Durov, the CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram, was arrested by French police on Saturday evening at Le Bourget airport. The billionaire founder, often referred to as "Russia's Mark Zuckerberg", was arrested on several charges including the alleged spread of criminal activity on Telegram, which has about 900 million active users. Notably, Durov wasn't alone at the time of his arrest. As per several reports, a mysterious woman, believed to be his girlfriend, was also arrested with him. It is now widely speculated that the woman, identified as Juli Vavilova, could also be the reason Durov was caught.

Theories swirling on the internet suggest that she may have been under surveillance or investigation, which led the authorities to Durov. Alternatively, she may have inadvertently drawn attention to herself and Durov, or perhaps she was even a willing participant in the events leading up to his arrest.

Who is Juli Vavilova?

Juli Vavilova, 24, is a crypto coach and streamer from Dubai. On Instagram, Ms Vavilova, who has more than 20,000 followers, describes herself as a gamer and lists ''Gaming, crypto, languages and mindset'' as her interests. She is also fluent in four languages - English, Russian, Spanish, and Arabic.

Interestingly, Ms Vavilova and the Telegarm CEO have been spotted together in various locations such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan, pictures of which are splattered on her Instagram stories and highlights.

Their close relationship was further evident when they arrived in Paris on a private jet, just before their arrest by French authorities. While the exact nature of their relationship remains unclear, their frequent appearances together suggest a deeper connection.

Her social media posts, including photos with Pavel Durov in Paris, have sparked speculation within the crypto community that she may have inadvertently or intentionally led authorities to their location. Some are speculating about her possible involvement in the circumstances surrounding Pavel's arrest, with theories ranging from her being a honeytrap to even being a Mossad agent.

However, her involvement in the situation surrounding Pavel Durov's arrest remain shrouded in uncertainty. News agency AFP reported that loved ones haven't been able to get in touch with her since the CEO's arrest.