Telegram CEO Offers Free IVF Treatment To Women Willing To Use His Sperm

Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, has launched an unusual initiative extending beyond the world of tech and messaging. Durov is offering free In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments to women willing to use his sperm. His offer is an effort to help women and couples struggling with infertility.

In addition to offering sperm, Durov is also paying for all of the participants' IVF procedures through his partnership with the Altravita fertility clinic. “We are happy to offer you a unique opportunity! Only in our clinic can you undergo IVF for free, using Pavel Durov's sperm-one of the most famous and successful entrepreneurs of our time,” states a message on Altravita's website. The clinic has pledged to offer top-tier care, working with some of the leading specialists in reproductive health and using state-of-the-art technology to ensure the best possible outcomes.

The process for women wishing to participate is simple but selective. Interested individuals can reach out to Altravita to schedule an initial consultation. During this meeting, a doctor will explain the IVF process, conduct necessary tests, and determine eligibility. To take part, women must be under the age of 37 and in good health. Once approved, they will embark on the IVF journey with full support from the clinic's experienced team.

In a post on Telegram earlier this year, the CEO disclosed he fathered “over 100 biological kids” over 15 years.

“I was just told that I have over 100 biological kids. How is this possible for a guy who has never been married and prefers to live alone?” he wrote. He recounted the story of how a friend first approached him for a sperm donation 15 years ago. “He said that he and his wife couldn't have kids due to a fertility issue and asked me to donate sperm at a clinic for them to have a baby,” said Pavel, adding that though he initially laughed it off, he realised later that his friend was serious. Eventually, he agreed, setting in motion a series of donations that would go on to impact many families.

He wrote, “Fast forward to 2024, my past donating activity has helped over a hundred couples in 12 countries to have kids. Moreover, many years after I stopped being a donor, at least one IVF clinic still has my frozen sperm available for anonymous use by families who want to have kids.”

Durov said he planned to open-source his DNA so that his biological children could find each other easily. “The shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious issue worldwide, and I'm proud that I did my part to help alleviate it,” Durove added.

Durov also expressed his desire to destigmatise sperm donation, viewing it as an important resource for those facing fertility challenges.