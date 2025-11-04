Why Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Chooses A Life Without Alcohol, Coffee, Or Sugar

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, has long been known for his minimalist lifestyle and commitment to discipline. In a recent conversation with AI researcher and podcast host Lex Fridman, Durov opened up about his daily habits - from his strict diet and fasting routine to his total abstinence from "addictive" substances.

For Durov, whose messaging platform is used by over a billion people worldwide, success and health go hand in hand with self-control. His philosophy is simple yet uncompromising: avoid anything that clouds the mind or weakens the body. "If you want to reach your full potential and maintain clarity of mind," he told Fridman, "stay away from addictive substances."

The No-Alcohol Rule: "Why Destroy Your Most Valuable Tool?"

Durov's decision to give up alcohol came early in life, inspired by his schoolteacher's book titled The Illusion of Paradise. He recalls learning that alcohol paralyses brain cells, causing long-term damage. "If your brain is the most valuable tool you have in your journey to success and happiness," he said, "why would you destroy this tool for short-term pleasure?"

When asked about social pressure to drink, Durov's advice was characteristically straightforward: set your own rules. He believes that many people use alcohol to mask deeper fears or insecurities. "If you feel you need to drink, there must be some problem you're trying to conceal," he said. Instead of using alcohol as an escape, Durov encourages confronting those fears directly - whether it's approaching someone you're afraid to talk to or facing uncomfortable truths.

No Sugar, No Coffee, No Fast Food

The Telegram CEO's diet is equally disciplined. Durov avoids processed sugar, fast food, coffee, and soda entirely. He practices intermittent fasting - eating only within a six-hour window and fasting for the remaining 18 hours. "It brings structure into your day and your eating habits," he explained. "You don't crave sugar anymore because you know if you eat it and then you're unable to snack, you're just punishing yourself."

He believes that sugar is addictive and counterproductive to focus and health. "The more you consume, the more you want it. It makes you hungrier," he said, adding that nearly all longevity research points to sugar as harmful. However, he isn't entirely rigid, allowing for natural sugars found in fruits and berries.

What Telegram CEO Eats In His Daily Diet

Durov stopped eating red meat around two decades ago, saying it made him feel heavy and sluggish. Instead, he prefers seafood and vegetables as his primary sources of nutrition.

His approach to food mirrors his overall philosophy - minimalist, mindful, and designed for long-term well-being rather than short-term gratification.

A Stoic Approach To Modern Living

For Durov, discipline isn't deprivation - it's freedom from dependency. By eliminating alcohol, caffeine, sugar, and processed food from his life, he says he's been able to preserve clarity, focus, and energy. As he told Lex Fridman, "Short-term pleasure isn't worth your future."

In a world driven by instant gratification, Durov's philosophy offers a striking contrast - a reminder that sometimes, simplicity, discipline and restraint can be the ultimate luxuries.