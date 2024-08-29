France Charges Telegram Chief Pavel Durov: Prosecutor

The chief of Telegram Pavel Durov on Wednesday was charged by the French judiciary.

The chief of Telegram Pavel Durov on Wednesday was charged by the French judiciary with a litany of violations related to the messaging app but allowed to go free while being banned from leaving the country.

Durov was granted conditional release against a bail of five million euros and on the condition he must report to a police station twice a week as well as remaining in France, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement following an hours-long hearing with two investigating magistrates.

