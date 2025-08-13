Russia Restricts WhatsApp, Telegram Calls, Says Need To Fight Criminality

Russia announced curbs on calls on the WhatsApp and Telegram messenger apps on Wednesday, saying that this was necessary to fight criminality, state media reported.

"To combat criminals, measures are being taken to partially restrict calls on these foreign messaging apps (WhatsApp and Telegram)," communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said, as quoted by the RIA and TASS news agencies.

The messenger apps have become "the main voice services used for fraud and extortion, and for involving Russian citizens in subversive and terrorist activities," the watchdog added.

Russian security services have frequently claimed that Ukraine was using Telegram to recruit people or commit acts of sabotage in Russia.

Moscow wants the messengers to provide access to data upon request from law enforcement, not only for fraud probes but also for investigating activities that Russia describes as terrorist ones.

"Access to calls in foreign messengers will be restored after they start complying with Russian legislation," Russia's digital ministry said.

In a statement sent to AFP, Telegram said it "actively combats misuse of its platform, including calls for sabotage or violence, as well as fraud" and removes "millions of pieces of harmful content every day".

Since launching its offensive in Ukraine, Russia has drastically restricted press freedom and freedom of speech online.

