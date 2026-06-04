OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Opposes US Approval For AI Model Releases

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will advocate against proposals that AI developers obtain US government approval before releasing new models to the public, according to a company statement on Wednesday, as part of a broader effort to shape regulation of the technology.

Altman, who is visiting Washington this week, will ask Congress to increase funding for artificial intelligence testing at the US Department of Commerce. The department already works with companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic to test their models.

OpenAI wants the US government to grow that initiative, the company said in a statement, and add scientists with expertise in cybersecurity, biological weapons and national security, among other topics.

Altman's visit to Washington coincides with a critical period for the company and the industry. OpenAI is preparing to confidentially file for an initial public offering, Reuters previously reported. Competitor Anthropic, which makes Claude, confidentially filed for a US IPO on Monday.

Federal government requirements could hurt the industry's profits if they slow the rollout of new models or prompts the companies to change how their products perform to address security concerns.

Altman is scheduled to meet with members of Congress on Wednesday, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, the speaker said. The Trump White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about any meetings.

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