Nude Gunman Kills 3 At US Restaurant In 3 AM Shooting In Tennessee The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House in a suburb southeast of Nashville.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT The shooting happened at the Waffle House in a suburb near Nashville Washington: A nude gunman shot dead three people and injured at least four more in the early hours of Sunday at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee, police said.



The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House in Antioch, a suburb southeast of Nashville, at 3:25 am.

Police have identified 29-year-old Travis Reinking as a suspect in the Waffle House shooting



Police have identified Travis Reinking, a 29-year-old from Illinois, as a person of interest in the shooting. The vehicle that the shooter used to arrive at the Waffle House is registered to Reinking, police said.



A nude gunman shot dead three people and injured at least four more in the early hours of Sunday at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee, police said. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House in Antioch, a suburb southeast of Nashville, at 3:25 am."A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair," the statement added.Police have identified Travis Reinking, a 29-year-old from Illinois, as a person of interest in the shooting. The vehicle that the shooter used to arrive at the Waffle House is registered to Reinking, police said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter