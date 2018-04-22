Nude Gunman Kills 3 At US Restaurant In 3 AM Shooting In Tennessee

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House in a suburb southeast of Nashville.

World | | Updated: April 22, 2018 17:16 IST
9 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nude Gunman Kills 3 At US Restaurant In 3 AM Shooting In Tennessee

The shooting happened at the Waffle House in a suburb near Nashville

Washington:  A nude gunman shot dead three people and injured at least four more in the early hours of Sunday at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee, police said.

Comments
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House in Antioch, a suburb southeast of Nashville, at 3:25 am.
 
tennessee shooting suspect travis reinking twitter

Police have identified 29-year-old Travis Reinking as a suspect in the Waffle House shooting

"A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair," the statement added.

Police have identified Travis Reinking, a 29-year-old from Illinois, as a person of interest in the shooting. The vehicle that the shooter used to arrive at the Waffle House is registered to Reinking, police said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nude Gunmantennessee shooting

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................