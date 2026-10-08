Nobel Laureate: Why Winners Get This Special Title

Nobel Prize is among the most prestigious awards given to celebrate the achievements of individuals and organisations. They are given in the fields of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace to those who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind. Every year, as Nobel Prize announcements begin, one word appears repeatedly in headlines, press releases and official statements: Laureate. People receiving the Nobel Prize are not simply described as a winner; they are called a Nobel Prize laureate. But why?

The answer goes back thousands of years, to an ancient symbol of honour - the laurel wreath.

What Does 'Laureate' Mean?

The word "laureate" is linked to the laurel, a plant whose leaves were used to make wreaths in ancient Greece. It held deep sacred and cultural meaning in ancient Greece.

According to the official Nobel Prize website, laurel wreaths were awarded to victors in ancient Greece as a mark of honour. They were associated with achievement not only in athletic competitions but also in poetic contests.

Greek mythology also helped give the laurel its powerful association with achievement. Apollo, the ancient Greek god of music, poetry, prophecy, is traditionally depicted wearing a laurel wreath.

Over time, the laurel wreath became a broader symbol of distinction and accomplishment. The word laureate eventually came to describe a person who had been honoured for an outstanding achievement.

That is the idea behind the Nobel terminology.

Why Does The Nobel Prize Use The Word?

According to the Nobel Prize organization, the word is less about winning a competition and more about being honoured for an achievement.

Further, "Nobel Prize laureate" does not necessarily mean a single person.

The Nobel Prizes can be awarded to individuals as well as organisations. The Nobel Foundation's statistics show that, between 1901 and 2025, the prizes had been awarded 633 times to 1,026 people and organisations.

What Does A Nobel Laureate Receive?

Being named a laureate comes with more than the title. At the Nobel award ceremonies, laureates receive a Nobel Prize medal, a diploma and a document confirming the prize amount.

The ceremonies take place every year on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death. The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901.

