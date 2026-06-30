No Direct US-Iran Talks To Take Place In Doha, Says Qatar

Mediator Qatar said on Tuesday that no high-level meetings or direct talks between the United States and Iran were planned in Doha after Washington said it had sent a top delegation for negotiations.

"To the best of my knowledge, there are no direct meetings scheduled between the two parties in the coming days," foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari told reporters in Doha, adding that the American team would meet with mediators. "To my knowledge there is no high-level meeting between the two sides."

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