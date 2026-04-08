"Lebanon Not Included In Ceasefire": Netanyahu Differs From Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel supported US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend attacks against Iran for two weeks but said the ceasefire does not include Lebanon.

"Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbors and the world," Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations," the statement added.

"The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon," it said.

His statement came hours after his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif, said that the ceasefire agreed to by the US, Iran and their allies extended "everywhere", including Lebanon.

Crisis-hit Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war on March 2 when Hezbollah, which is the most prominent actor in the so-called axis of resistance -- regional pro-Tehran armed groups opposed to Israel -- fired rockets towards Israeli cities to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel then responded with large-scale strikes on Lebanon, leaving more than 1,500 people dead and displacing over one million people, more than a fifth of the country's population.

US-Iran Agree To Ceasefire

The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire Tuesday about an hour before President Donald Trump's deadline to "obliterate" the rival country was set to expire.

The 11th-hour agreement came after Trump said he had spoken to Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, who had requested a truce.

Iran cast the ceasefire as a victory and said it had agreed to talks with Washington to begin Friday in Pakistan on a path to end the conflict.

Sharif, who is seen as a mediator, said Pakistani capital Islamabad would welcome delegates from both countries for negotiations aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement" on April 10.

Iran's 10-Point Condition To Ceasefire

Iran said on Wednesday its 10-point plan for securing an end to the war with the US would require Washington to accept its uranium enrichment program and the lifting of all sanctions.

Tehran said the plan would also require Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, the withdrawal of the US military from the Middle East, an end to attacks on Iran and its allies, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a UN Security Council resolution making any deal binding.

Trump confirmed he had received a 10-point proposal from Iran and said he "believed it was a workable basis on which to negotiate".