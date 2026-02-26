Nepal's Dahal Factor: Father Pushpa Kamal, Daughter Renu To Contest Polls

Two members of the Dahal family, long associated with Nepal's Maoist movement, are contesting the March 5 general elections. Pushpa Kamal Dahal, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), is seeking election to the House of Representatives.

Joining him is his daughter, Renu Dahal, from Chitwan constituency-3. Renu resigned as mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City earlier this year to enter national politics after serving two consecutive terms in local government.

Inside The Dahal Family

Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda': The Old Guard Of Nepali Left Politics

Pushpa Kamal Dahal is known widely by his revolutionary name Prachanda. A central leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), he led the decade-long insurgency (1996-2006) that ultimately helped end the monarchy and bring about a federal democratic republic.

Dahal has served three terms as Prime Minister, most recently leading the government until mid-2024, and has since remained a pivotal figure in Nepali politics.

In recent weeks ahead of the polls, Dahal has been actively speaking on the party's role in post-election governance. He has claimed the NCP “will play a decisive role” in the government that follows. He said that leftist alliances could secure broad representation and even suggested possible cooperation with traditional rivals like Nepali Congress and CPN-UML to counter what he calls forces that “burn the nation”.

Renu Dahal: A Political Scion

Renu Dahal, the eldest daughter of Prachanda, has become one of Nepal's most visible local leaders. A longtime member of the Maoist movement since her youth, Renu transitioned into formal politics after the peace process, serving in Nepal's first Constituent Assembly and later winning the mayoralty of Bharatpur Metropolitan City in Chitwan District. She held the position from 2017 to January this year.

She resigned in January to contest the national elections from Chitwan-3 under the Communist banner.

Bina Magar: Federal Minister To Party Leader

Bina Magar, married to Dahal's late son Prakash Dahal, represents another thread in the Dahal family. A senior leader of the Maoist movement, Bina served as Minister of Water Supply at the federal level from 2018 to 2020 and was a Member of Parliament representing Kanchanpur-1.