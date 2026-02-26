Nepal Congress President Gagan Thapa To Contest From Madhesh Province

As Nepal approaches the March 5 general elections, the spotlight is on the Thapa‑KC family, whose members play key roles in the Nepali Congress. With Arjun Narasingha KC's decades-long leadership and Gagan Thapa's rise as a youth icon, this family's political moves are closely watched across the nation.

For the 2026 election, Gagan Thapa is contesting a seat in the House of Representatives. He shifted from his former constituency, Kathmandu‑4, to Sarlahi‑4 in the Madhesh Province.

Thapa‑KC Family In Nepali Politics

Arjun Narasingha KC

Arjun Narasingha KC is a senior leader of the Nepali Congress (NC) and a long‑time figure in Nepal's parliamentary politics. He has been active in national politics for decades, winning multiple elections and serving in the House of Representatives.

In the 2022 general election, he was elected from Nuwakot‑2 and defeated his opponent by a significant margin. In parliament, he has served on committees such as the Public Accounts Committee, where he has engaged in oversight of major projects.

KC announced that he will not contest in the 2026 House of Representatives election.

Gagan Thapa

Gagan Kumar Thapa is a prominent leader in the Nepali Congress and has held various positions within the party. Early in his career, he was active in student politics and was arrested during pro‑democracy protests during the monarchy era.

He successfully transitioned to national politics, first entering parliament in 2008 under proportional representation, and later winning direct elections from Kathmandu‑4 multiple times.

In January 2026, Thapa was elected unopposed as President of the Nepali Congress at a special party convention.

Following his election as party president, the Nepali Congress formally declared him as its candidate for prime minister in the March 5 election. This nomination was endorsed by the party's Central Working Committee.

Gagan Thapa is the son‑in‑law of Arjun Narasingha KC. He is married to Arjun KC's daughter Anjana KC Thapa.

The 2026 general election is being held to elect all 275 members of the House of Representatives, with the Nepali Congress among the main parties competing.