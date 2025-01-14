Author Neil Gaiman Raped His Child's Babysitter In Outdoor Pool: Report

Acclaimed British author Neil Gaiman has faced new allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, months after he faced similar charges against him.

In a New York Magazine article titled "There Is No Safe Word", eight women have shared allegations of assault, coercion, or abuse by Gaiman, including the woman who worked as a nanny for him and his second wife, Amanda Palmer.

The nanny described being sexually assaulted in February 2022 by Gaiman in New Zealand in a backyard bathtub. She also alleged the 64-year-old assaulted her under the blankets on a hotel room bed while his son played with an iPad in the same room.

"He (Gaiman) said, 'Call me 'master,' and I'll come.' He said, 'Be a good girl. You're a good little girl.'," the New York Magazine quoted her as saying.

According to the report, most of the women Gaiman allegedly abused were in their 20s, with the youngest at 18. The author was in his 40s or older at that time.

In July 2024, five women made similar accusations against the science fiction and fantasy author, whose books Good Omens, American Gods and The Sandman have turned into TV series.

The allegations were made in a six-part podcast series titled Master by Tortoise Media.

JK Rowling On Neil Gaiman Allegations

Harry Potter author JK Rowling on Monday spoke on the allegations against Neil Gaiman and compared it to the sexual assault cases against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

She also questioned the "literary community's silence".

"The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet - as with Weinstein - tell remarkably similar stories," she wrote on X.

A jury found that Weinstein, 72, sexually assaulted former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and raped aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. They are among more than 80 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the New York case, and to 16 years in prison for the separate California case.