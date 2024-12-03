Harvey Weinstein Hospitalised After 'Alarming' Blood Test, Says His Lawyer

Harvey Weinstein was taken to hospital on Monday for treatment after an "alarming" blood test result that required immediate medical attention, and he is expected to stay there until his condition stabilizes, his lawyer said.

The disgraced Hollywood movie mogul's lawyers have previously said he is beset with health problems. He was rushed to the hospital from New York City's Rikers Island jail on Sept. 8 to undergo heart surgery.

A jury found Weinstein, 72, sexually assaulted former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and raped aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. They are among more than 80 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the New York case, and to 16 years in prison for the separate California case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)