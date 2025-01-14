Who Is Neil Gaiman, British Author Accused Of Sexual Assault By 8 Women

British author Neil Gaiman, renowned for works such as Good Omens, American Gods, and The Sandman, has been hit with new sexual assault and misconduct allegations. Eight women, including his child's babysitter, have accused the 64-year-old of assault, coercion, and abuse, according to a new report.

The nanny alleged that in February 2022, Gaiman sexually assaulted her in a New Zealand backyard bathtub. She also claims to have been assaulted in a hotel room while his son was nearby, with Gaiman allegedly ordering her to call him "master" and praising her as a "good little girl."

The women making these accusations were mostly in their 20s, with the youngest being 18, while Gaiman was in his 40s or older at the time of the alleged incidents, the report further said.

Who is Neil Gaiman?